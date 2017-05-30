Trump tweets Russia 'laughing' about US probe into election meddling

The Russians are "laughing at the U.S." amid ongoing probes the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 election, President Trump tweeted Tuesday, adding that the investigations are partisan attempts to deflect blame for Hillary Clinton's loss.

Trump’s tweet came amid the newest murky Russia revelation to hit the headlines, with son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner reportedly under FBI scrutiny for a meeting with a Russian official in which the pair allegedly sought to establish a back channel communications apparatus to discuss military policy in Syria.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” Trump wrote.

His tweet echoed a message he wrote on May 11 expressing similar exasperation at the Russia inquiry: “Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election.”

Trump’s remarks also come on the heels of a Tuesday article in The L.A. Times reporting comments made by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who had previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the Russia affair. Nunes, speaking at an April fundraising dinner, said the left’s uproar over alleged election interference was all about creating a “narrative” and protecting Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee.

“The Democrats don’t want an investigation on Russia. They want an independent commission. Why do they want an independent commission? Because they want to continue the narrative that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are best friends, and that’s the reason that he won, because Hillary Clinton would have never lost on her own; it had to be someone else’s fault,” Nunes said.

Nunes stepped aside from his role chairing the House’s Russia investigation amid ethics complaints revolving around his handling of classified information. In his stead, Nunes named a trio of respected Republican representatives.

Trump on Tuesday also fired another shot at Germany – and NATO – after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Sunday jab that Europe may no longer be able to rely on following the lead of the United States.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change,” Trump wrote.