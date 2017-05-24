House health bill will lower premiums, but increase number of uninsured by 23 million: report

DEVELOPING ...

A congressional audit released Wednesday concludes the House’s recently passed ObamaCare overhaul bill will increase the number of uninsured Americans by 23 million but will reduce the federal deficit enough to keep the lower chamber from having to vote again on the legislation.

The much-anticipated nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report also found the House bill will lower premium costs for less coverage. The bill will reduce the deficit by $119 billion over a decade, primarily because of its cuts to Medicaid and private insurance subsidies.

The GOP-controlled Senate will now craft its own version of an ObamaCare overhaul bill.

The House ObamaCare replacement bill will be rewritten regardless of a much-anticipated audit set for release Wednesday afternoon, a top GOP senator said.

The Congressional Budget Office is slated to reveal its analysis of the bill the House passed on May 4, and if its dollar figures don't add up, the House could be forced to start over again. While that's not expected to happen, Utah Sen. Mike Lee said the House version will be effectively done over anyway - when the Senate takes it up.

“We all understand that the House bill has to be essentially rewritten,” Lee, part of the Senate's ObamaCare working group that meets twice weekly, told Fox News. “There is not going to be a whole lot about the Senate bill that looks identical to the House bill.”

The House bill was passed under special budget rules for measures that reduce the federal budget by at least $2 billion.

And now some lawmakers argued that the chamber would have to re-vote if the CBO audit due Wednesday shows the bill overestimated its budget saving.

On the issue of whether the CBO could slow or halt the entire process, Lee suggested that Republican senators were largely focus on crafting a bill “that saves as least as much money” so they can pass it under the special budget rules, which keep Democrats from killing it with a filibuster.

House Republicans say a re-vote is unlikely but have yet to officially send the bill to the Senate, just in case.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., earlier this spring warned Senate Republicans about changing a House overhaul bill.

“You can't put everything you want in that legislation because it would be filibustered and you couldn't even bring it up for a vote,” he said.

The House narrowly passed the bill on May 4, amid concerns about the CBO report.

President Trump, who campaigned on repealing and replacing ObamaCare, supports the House bill.

House GOP leaders have passed dozens of repeal and partial-repeal bills but not before Trump, a fellow Republican, took office.

Democrats largely support former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law and are already using Republicans’ overall efforts against them in next year’s elections, saying millions of Americans as a result will lose their medical insurance.