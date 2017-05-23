Trump offers condolences to victims in concert explosion; calls those who attack innocents 'evil losers in life'

President Trump on Tuesday—standing beside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem—offered his condolences to the victims in Monday night’s terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in the U.K., and went on to excoriate the attacker, calling those who attack the innocents “evil losers in life.”

Trump made the remarks during a brief media address with Abbas. He began his remarks by saying the U.S. stands in solidarity with the people of the U.K., but then he took aim at the attacker.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said. “I won’t call them (attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are, they’re losers.”

The White House said Trump was being kept updated on the attacks in Manchester, England, by his national security team.

"The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever," Trump said. "This wicked ideology must be obliterated."

Authorities in Manchester, meanwhile said it appears at this point that there was one attacker who detonated an improvised explosive device at the concert. The death toll was raised to 22.

It is not immediately clear if the unidentified man acted alone, but the attacker apparently died at the scene, police said. Some 400 officers worked overnight to help with the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the explosion, and are treating the incident as a “terror attack.”

Trump was in Bethlehem meeting with Abbas. One of Abbas' top aides said that "this visit will open the way for relaunching the peace process."

The White House has downplayed the prospect for a significant breakthrough on the peace process during Trump's visit, his first overseas trip as president.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

