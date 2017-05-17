DNC funds 'Resistance Summer' in the hopes of harnessing Trump opposition

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly planning to pump $1 million dollars into everything from rallies, town halls and neighborhood meetings in hopes to grow voter opposition to President Trump.

The so-called “Resistance Summer” is billed as a 50-state strategy. The DNC plans to hold events across the country in early June before sponsoring a national training summit in the hopes of attracting scores of new Democratic voters, the Hill reported.

The move is the party's first concrete expansion plan since Tom Perez took over as chairman.

Nationally, Democrats face a power deficit they've not seen in nine decades. Republicans control the White House and Congress, hold 33 governorships and run about two-thirds of state legislatures.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, Perez's opponent for chair and now his top deputy, said the intent is to help local Democrats manage everything from rallies, town halls and neighborhood meetings to registration drives and voter database improvements.

"We're asking them to engage neighbors not just in this whole mess about Trump but on what kind of vision we have for our country," Ellison said, adding that he and Perez are talking regularly to many of the independent groups on the left.

Party leaders hope to use the anti-Trump groundswell to improve voter turnout, and swing elections back in their favor.

Initial recipients of the funds include Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Kansas and South Dakota. Those states span the spectrum of Democratic fortunes: Massachusetts is a liberal bastion; Michigan is a presidential battleground; Arizona is nearing swing-state status; Kansas and South Dakota are Republican strongholds.

Michigan Democratic Chairman Brandon Dillon said he'd use the national money to help pay the six new field organizers he's hired since November, when Clinton lost to Trump by fewer than 11,000 out of more than 4.5 million votes. Those workers are updating individual voter information the party gives its candidates.

"Our voter file isn't as good as it should be, and we haven't been doing the kind of organizing we should," Dillon said.

The associated Press contributed to this report.