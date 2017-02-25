Trump boasts first month in office: 'Great optimism for future of U.S. business and jobs'

President Trump took to his favorite means of communication – Twitter – to boast about how he has boosted the economy and cut the national debt, all in his first month in office.

“The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first (month),” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

He then went on to celebrate the rising stock market.

“Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming!” Trump wrote.

In another tweet, Trump seemed to hint that more Americans should rally to his side after such a successful first month.

“Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

Trump’s tweets come just hours after he gave a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday in which he took aim at ISIS, pushed his plans to combat illegal immigration and vowed to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Trump drew raucous applause when he vowed to rebuild the U.S. military and spoke of putting America first, a familiar theme from his campaign.

"I'm not representing the globe," Trump said. "I'm representing your country."