Pope: I'll judge Trump after we see what he does

During an interview published on Saturday, Pope Francis said he would wait and see what a new President Donald Trump does before judging.

The Pope was interviewed on Friday at the Vatican by the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Francis went on to tell the interviewer that he doesn't like "judging people early. We'll see what Trump does."

Francis warned against seeking a savior in times of crisis when asked about the type of political leaders emerging from the U.S. and Europe.

Francis added that Adolf Hitler in the 1930s' Germany "was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people."

"We look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples," the Pope said.

The interview was held at the same time as Trump's inauguration ceremony.

