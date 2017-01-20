In first executive order, Trump tells agencies to ease ObamaCare burden

In his first hours as president Friday, Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to "ease the burden" of ObamaCare while his chief of staff directed an immediate regulatory freeze.

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and other top advisers as he signed the executive order on former President Barack Obama's signature health law, which Trump opposed throughout his campaign.

The order directs agencies to "minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens [of ObamaCare] and prepare to afford the States more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market." It also tells agencies to waive, defer or delay imposing any ObamaCare provisions that impose fiscal penalties.

Trump's order also ordered agency heads to "encourage the development of a free and open market in interstate commerce for the offering of healthcare services and health insurance," a key component of Republicans' ObamaCare replacement plan.

In addition, Priebus sent a memo to all federal agencies ordering a hold on all regulations pending review by "a department or agency head appointed or designated by the President."

Asked about his first day as president, Trump described it as "busy but good -- a beautiful day."

Trump also signed the commissions for his first two Cabinet appointments. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly were easily confirmed by the Senate earlier in the day. Both men were formally sworn in by Pence in a hastily arranged ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the vice president's suite of offices is located.

Most of Trump's first substantive acts as president will wait until Monday, his first full work day at the White House. Shortly after being sworn in, the new president signed a series of papers formally launching his administration, including official nominations for his Cabinet. Sitting in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor, Trump joked with lawmakers, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, and handed out presidential pens.

Fox News' John Roberts and the Associated Press contributed to this report.