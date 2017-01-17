US transferring 4 Gitmo detainees to UAE and Saudi Arabia, officials say

The U.S. military will transfer four more detainees out of Guantanamo Bay this week ahead of President Obama’s final day in office, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the transfers tell Fox News.

Three detainees will be sent to the United Arab Emirates, and one will be sent to Saudi Arabia, on two separate military flights, the officials said.

After the transfers are complete, 41 detainees will remain at the detention camp. It is not immediately known if any more transfers will take place before Obama leaves office Friday, though it is clear the outgoing president will not achieve his 2008 campaign goal of shuttering the camp.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end detainee transfers from Gitmo after taking office.

The four detainees are expected to depart the camp Wednesday and arrive in UAE and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the officials said.

The Pentagon does not typically acknowledge detainee transfers until at least 24 hours after they arrive in third-party nations.

Earlier this week, 10 detainees were transferred to Oman.

In August, 15 detainees were sent to the UAE in the single largest transfer to date.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews