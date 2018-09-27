Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow 'broke out' of postpartum depression with exercise, therapy

By Derrick Bryson Taylor | New York Post
The Goop founder, 46, says she fell into a dark space following the birth of her second child, Moses, in 2006. A doctor initially prescribed Paltrow antidepressants, but she decided on another treatment method.

“I thought, well, what if I went to therapy and I started exercising again, and I stopped drinking alcohol and I just gave myself a period of regeneration and I slept more?” Paltrow revealed on her Goop podcast Wednesday. “I really broke out of it.”

Paltrow added that antidepressants “are lifesavers for certain people,” but they weren’t what she wanted.

As she told Good Housekeeping in 2011, her ex-husband, Chris Martin, pointed out her behavior shortly after Moses’ birth.

“About four months into it, Chris came to me and said, ‘Something’s wrong. Something’s wrong.’ I kept saying, ‘No, no, I’m fine.’ But Chris identified it, and that sort of burst the bubble,” she recalled.

Paltrow said that her depression took on a different form than what is frequently portrayed, saying, “There are different shades of it and depths of it, which is why I think it’s so important for women to talk about it. It was a trying time. I felt like a failure.”

This story was originally published by the New York Post.