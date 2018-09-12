North Carolina teacher goes viral for 1,080th day of school sign

One North Carolina woman with a funny bone had a brilliant vision for the perfect "back to school" picture starring not a student, but a very special teacher: her husband.

Taking a witty spin on the trendy “back to school” signs popular with parenting bloggers, Tyrelle Lee looks blasé as he holds a plaque heralding his “1,080th day of teaching” in a post that has since gone viral on Facebook with a whopping 19,000 likes and 37,000 shares.

“My husband is a pretty laid-back guy, so when I told him I wanted to take a “first day of school” photo of him this year, he didn’t ask too many questions,” wife Jennifer told Scary Mommy of her silly stunt, which she shared to Facebook in late August before his first day of classes.

The Southeast Guilford Middle School teacher shared on his sign that he is 32 years old, that his favorite color is "Gator orange” and that interests include football, chicken wings and Vans shoes.

"I can't believe my wife made me do this,” the sign it reads at the bottom.

Evidently, Jennifer wasn’t the only one who got a kick out of the photo, which Facebook commenters praising it as "priceless" and "amazing.”

“This is the best back to school post I’ve seen! Hahaha,” one fan wrote.

In the weeks since, the parents to a one-year-old baby girl named Harper can't believe that their post has reached so far and wide, People reports.

According to Jennifer, Tyrelle is always looking for ways to relate to his students, and thought the “back to school” picture would strike a chord.

“I knew it had worked when his students came to class saying, “My mom saw you on Facebook – that was funny!” she told Scary Mommy of the “A+” image.

“Teachers in general do not get enough recognition for the jobs that they do every day and I’m so glad that so many teachers have enjoyed the picture and shared it with their colleagues,” she added. “They are the real MVPs!”