Girl's reaction to finding out she's being adopted on her birthday goes viral

A little girl got the best birthday gift when she found out she was going to be adopted, and her reaction to the news has gone viral.

Paige Zezulka shared the sweet moment on Facebook, writing that it will be her “favorite video” ever.

“This was the day we told our daughter that we were going to be able to adopt her (and her brother and sister),” Zezulka wrote.

Upon discovering the official paperwork had gone through, Zezulka and her partner decided to share the news with their daughter as part of her birthday celebration. “She had been praying to be adopted and we found out on her birthday that it was going to happen! So the next day we gave her this surprise box! God's timing was perfect!” the happy mom wrote.

The little girl can be seen unwrapping her birthday gift as her soon-to-be-official parents watch. She then pulls out a frame and reads what it says. “I’m going to be adopted?” she asks in disbelief. She then immediately breaks down crying, seemingly overjoyed at the good news as the family exchanges “I love you’s.”

“Our kids spent 1,128 days in foster care, over 3 years. It is so hard on children to live in such uncertainty,” Zezulka wrote.

“Adoption is amazing and we want others to know that adopting older children and sibling groups can be the most beautiful adventure you could ever have!”

The video had been viewed over five million times as of Tuesday afternoon, with thousands of comments congratulating the happy family.

“This is so special. Thank you for doing all you have done to keep everyone together. God Bless you and all your family,” one person wrote.

“Oh this brought me to tears!!! Y’all are giving her the greatest gift she could ever receive!! The gift of love and a family to call hers forever!!” another person commented.

