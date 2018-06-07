Giant gators surround couple during 'snappy' proposal at Florida theme park

A Belgian couple visiting Florida celebrated their engagement on Sunday surrounded by a group of onlookers with rather toothy grins.

In the photos posted by Gatorland in Orlando, Sam van Reeth can be seen proposing to his now-fiancée, Chana Vranken, with a swarm of alligators in the background.

"A friend of mine told me Gatorland was a one-of-a-kind experience and we do love animals and absolutely loved it," Reeth told WKMG News 6, adding that they hope to incorporate the reptile into their wedding or honeymoon as well.

Savannah Boan, crocodilian enrichment coordinator at Gatorland Orlando, told Fox News she hopes the couple will consider allowing the theme park to host their special day.

“So amazing to see the act of love against our beautiful tapestry of nature! Congrats to you both!” Gatorland Orlando wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for letting us be a part of it!”

The photo received dozens of comments from well-wishers.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all week!” one person wrote on Facebook.

“What a special moment for these two,” another added.

"Congrats to both of you... May you have many many many years of happiness and bliss!" one woman commented.

Vranken and van Reeth were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Thursday.