Oklahoma chicken caught on video using crosswalk

A chicken was caught on camera avoiding jaywalking and instead crossing the road in the crosswalk.

The law-abiding poultry was seen wandering alongside a busy Oklahoma City street until she gets to the crosswalk, where she then proceeds to walk in front of the cars waiting at a traffic light.

The footage was taken by a local police officer and shared on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Just because we’re in the city doesn’t mean that we don’t have small town problems,” Officer Cook said in the video.

Apparently the chicken’s timing was off, though, because according to the post, Officer Cook had to save her from oncoming traffic.

“Successfully rescued our new feathered friend! And for those asking no, our investigation did not reveal why the chicken crossed the road. We tried to interview the chicken, but she lawyered up,” the post read.

While it’s unclear what this chicken’s motives were, a chicken in Canada became a local celebrity last year after New Brunswick residents found her crossing the road like clockwork every afternoon to go to Tim Horton’s.