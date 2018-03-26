Amazon shopper shocked over massive box used to mail small item

An online shopper was shocked when a small item she ordered from Amazon was delivered in a box so big - she can fit inside it.

The four foot by two foot cardboard box was for a small boom pole - used to hold a microphone - which was hidden inside with 30 feet of paper.

The RØDE Micro Lightweight Boompole lengthens to six and a half feet but is just two feet long unextended. It also comes wrapped in plastic packaging.

Buyer Jade Nightscales, 26, said: “I just couldn’t believe the amount that came with it.

“The boom pole is so small - it was a bit of a needle in a haystack type job.

“It seems strange that they’d use this much wrapping but I’ll get it recycled for sure.”

Nightscales, who is five foot one inch tall added: “I had to go one step further and climb inside because I knew I would fit.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We continue to pursue multi-year waste reduction initiatives – e-commerce ready packaging and Amazon Frustration-Free Packaging – to promote easy-to-open, 100% recyclable packaging and to ship products in their own packages without additional shipping boxes.

“Such efforts also seek to eliminate hard plastic ‘clamshell’ cases and the plastic-coated wire ties commonly used in toy packaging.

“These initiatives have grown to include more than 1.2 million products over time and have eliminated more than 36,000 tons of excess packaging just in 2015.”