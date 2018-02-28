Happy Meals to feature Disney promotions for first time in over 10 years

McDonald's has been redesigning its Happy Meal to meet its new self-imposed nutritional guidelines, but the latest change to the iconic kids' meal might seem more familiar to older fans.

McDonald's and Disney announced on Tuesday that the two brands will reestablish a "promotional alliance" to bring its branding and imagery back to Happy Meals, starting in June with the release of "The Incredibles 2," per a press release.

“McDonald’s and Disney are two beloved family favorites and together with this alliance, we will create memorable moments for families,” said Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s USA chief marketing officer, in a statement.

The Walt Disney Company established its own nutrition guidelines in 2006, and started associating its brands with like-minded companies, according to the press release. CNBC reports that it was around the same time that Disney decided to disassociate its brand from McDonald's.

However, as McDonald’s announces its intentions to comply with stricter nutritional guidelines and raise its standards for health, the restaurant's vision is now said to be "in line with Disney’s industry-leading nutrition guidelines."

Along with their nutrition enhancements, McDonald’s has improved ingredients often found in children’s orders by removing artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets, serving chicken not treated with certain antibiotics, and sourcing milk from rBST-free cows, the press release stated.

“As we continue to build a better McDonald’s, this relationship combines ingenuity in food and entertainment to encourage more balanced meal selections in our Happy Meals and inspire families in fun and innovative ways,” said Flatley.

Peering into McDonald’s hopefully healthier future, Senior VP of Corporate Alliances, Disney, Tiffany Rende believes this new partnership will bring back balanced meals and “the magic of Disney” to McDonald’s customers.