'Money Pit' mansion from Tom Hanks film hits the market, is no longer 'falling apart'

Don't call it a "Money Pit" — the sprawling estate which served as the subject of the 1986 comedy flick “The Money Pit” has hit the market for a cool $5.9 million, according to Sotheby’s.

While the home was portrayed as a problematic fixer-upper that frustrated Hanks and Shelley Long's characters in the Steven Spielberg-produced film, the restored, Gilded Age-style mansion will prove anything but a burden for its new owners.

Nestled on 5.5 acres on the North Shore of Long Island, N.Y., the massive 14,000-square-foot home property boasts seven bedrooms, eight full baths, eight fireplaces, an elegant principal room and a four-room master suite. In addition, the grounds include a six car garage, in-ground saltwater pool, and formal gardens.

Built in 1898, the house was long owned by Olympian Eric Ridder and his family, but soon fell into disrepair after production for “The Money Pit” wrapped, reports The New York Times. (For the record, the interior scenes in "The Money Pit" were filmed on a sound stage, and not at the actual house.) When current owners Rich and Christina Makowsky purchased the house in 2002, they didn't know just what they were getting into.



“We didn’t realize how bad it was. The house was falling apart when you went from room to room,” Mr. Makowsky told the Times. “We definitely could have done a 'Money Pit' sequel.”

The Makowskys reportedly poured millions of dollars into renovating the home to restore it to its former grandeur, and say Northway is more than ready for the right owners to call it home.

We're pretty sure Hanks and Long don't won't want to buy it back, though.