Autistic boy gets birthday surprise from 'Army guys' he 'idolizes'

A boy with autism who loves the military had a special birthday visit from a few men in fatigues.

A group of soldiers from the U.S. Army surprised 9-year-old Riley at his Sacramento area home for his birthday.

His mother, Jessica Upchurch, told Fox 40, “He wanted live army guys for his birthday because he idolizes army and cops."

Jessica knew a visit from the military men would make her son’s day even more memorable.

"It’s really special to see that the community comes together and that they're willing to help him live a dream that he probably will never be able to live," she said.

The soldiers described how the experience with the boy, who has autism and ADHD, was satisfying for them too.

"It was really good to come out and express our gratitude to the children and people that support us," Staff Sgt. Nicholas Busse said.

Riley had a great day playing nerf gun combat, and he got to eat army-themed snacks.

At the end of the day, the 9-year old boy received a special honor as the Army’s Hero of 2018.

