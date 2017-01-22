New technology lets diabetics skip multiple finger pricks

One of the biggest complaints for diabetics is that they hate having to prick their fingers multiple times to test sugar levels throughout the day. But now, there’s new technology that’s changing that.

The Food and Drug Administration A has approved the Dexcom G5 continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). Instead of multiple finger pricks to track your blood sugar levels, you will only need two per day.

Here’s how the Dexcom G5 works:

A sensor is attached to a transmitter, which is placed under your skin on the abdomen. The device lasts for about a week and then is removed and replaced.

Glucose data is sent via Bluetooth to a smartphone app to update your insulin levels for up to 12 hours. Users can get up to 288 readings per day.

The system is available now and is covered by many insurance companies.

For more information, go to Dexcom.com.