A woman who could taste words and smell sounds was cured after being struck by lightning— only for it to return.

Synaesthesia is the ability to taste words, hear colors and sense auras around people.

It’s not fully understood why some people are born with the strange talent.

But thanks to researchers at Trinity College Dublin, one woman’s case has come to light— and could spell a new way of treating the condition.

Identified only as “AB," the patient said she had been able to hear colours since birth, according to the research paper.

Higher-pitched notes were pastel, for example.

