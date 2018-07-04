Expand / Collapse search
Nathan's hot dog eating contest champ Joey Chestnut prepares to defend record

Associated Press
Joey Chestnut holds the hot dog eating record of 72 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions will face off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York's Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) is seeking a fifth women's title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.