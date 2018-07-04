Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Foods

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo won this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions faced off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest at New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

Last year, champion Miki Sudo downed 41 franks and buns.  (AP)

Ten-time victor Joey "Jaws" Chestnut confronted 20 others to defend his title, winning the coveted Mustard Belt in the men's competition by eating 64 hot dogs.

Origins: Where did the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating competition originate? George Shay, the Chairman of Major League Eating, delivers the answer and reveals how Joey Chestnut regained America's pride. Video

Hot dogs: How America lost and regained its national pride

5 UNEXPECTED FOURTH OF JULY HOT DOG RECIPES

He set the record last year by downing 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

In the women's competition, Miki Sudo beat out 19 others, including record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas, eating 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Defending champ Miki Sudo beat out 19 others, eating 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes.  (ESPN)

Last year, Sudo downed 41 franks and buns. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed only 30 last year.

The July 4th event attracts thousands of spectators at New York's Coney Island boardwalk.  (AP)

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.