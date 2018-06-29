Why In-N-Out Burger isn't coming to the East Coast

Ask any East Coast or West Coast burger-lover, and they will likely have an opinion on a timeless debate. Which burger is better: In-N-Out or Shake Shack?

For In-N-Out lovers, the hope for some East Coast locations is strong. But there’s one main reason why the chain hasn’t expanded beyond Texas—frozen patties.

The company refuses to sell frozen patties to ensure that customers are only eating the highest-quality meat, according to the official website.

RELATED: 33 THINGS YOUR FAST FOOD WORKER ISN’T TELLING YOU

That’s why all In-N-Out restaurant locations are within 300 miles of In-N-Out’s patty-making facilities. These facility locations are only in California and Texas, hence the lack of any East Coast locations.

This commitment to fresh food applies to other key ingredients, too—the fries are hand-cut, the lettuce is hand-leafed, and the buns are freshly baked. Not to mention, the chain locations don’t have any freezers or microwaves.

That said, other restaurant chains that also use unfrozen beef haven’t had a problem with creating more locations all over America (and the world) including Five Guys, Shake Shack, and Smashburger.

REALTED: 9 FOODS NUTRITIONISTS NEVER ORDER AT FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS

There are a few other reasons, however, as to why In-N-Out hasn’t expanded. Lynsi Snyder—the company president and only grandchild of the In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder—said that they would never franchise, Business Insider reports. Plus, limiting locations of the fast-food restaurant also minimizes competition while giving the chain an exclusive appeal.

This artricle originally appeared on Reader's Digest.