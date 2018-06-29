Bus driver screams at Taco Bell employees for 'playing' with her food

A Houston school bus driver is in hot water after getting caught on video yelling and cursing at Taco Bell employees and customers.

The woman was allegedly trying to get her meal for free after she accused the employees of playing with the food.

In the viral video, which was taken by a customer and shared on social media, the angry bus driver can be seen screaming at the fast food workers behind the counter.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

"I don't got time for the bulls---,” she yells. "You keep laughing all you want to. Keep laughing. Keeping playing. Trust me, keep playing."

The woman’s anger grows and she then threatens to have the employee terminated.

"You need to be fired. I work for the city! You need to be fired!” the woman shouts. "Keep playing with the food like that s--t is funny," she goes on.

The customer recording the woman’s tirade then speaks up about the woman’s behavior.

"You work for the city and you're acting like this?" he says.

"You’re god---n right. Why are you in my business? Was anybody talking to you? Why are you in my business?" she responds.

"Because you're in a public place!" he yells back.

The person who recorded the video told Eyewitness News the Taco Bell employee was reduced to tears over the incident.

A spokesperson for the Houston Independent School District told Eyewitness News they were aware of the video that was circulating online and that the woman is potentially facing disciplinary action for her behavior.

“The district understands parents' concerns regarding this matter as the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. After reviewing the incident depicted in the video, and other relevant information, the district will take appropriate action consistent with its policies and regulations,” the spokesperson said.