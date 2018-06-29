Expand / Collapse search
Couple who met at Sonic, bonded over tater tots, take engagement photos at fast-food chain

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
A couple who met and fell in love while working at Sonic took their engagement photos at the fast-food chain.

A couple who met and fell in love while working at Sonic took their engagement photos at the fast-food chain.  (Jeffrey M. Sabotta, Sabotta Imagery Photography)

Food brings people together, so it’s no surprise a young New Jersey couple wanted to celebrate their love over some tater tots and slushes.

The couple decided Sonic was the perfect spot to showcase their engagement.  (Jeffrey M. Sabotta, Sabotta Imagery Photography)

Recently engaged Julie McCutcheon and Justin Burgoon first met and eventually fell in love while working at a Sonic Drive-In in Flemington. Which is why, when it came to do their engagement shoot, the fast-food chain made perfect sense to serve as the backdrop.

Julie McCutcheon and Justin Burgoon bonded over their love of tater tots.  (Jeffrey M. Sabotta, Sabotta Imagery Photography)

Photographer Jeffrey Sabotta suggested the location after learning about the couple’s love story.

The photographer said the quirky location made perfect sense after hearing the couple's story.  (Jeffrey M. Sabotta, Sabotta Imagery Photography)

“Since that is where they met, worked together and fell in love, it made sense to me,” he told Us Weekly. “They told me they met at a Sonic. They told me it was kind of over the love of tater tots … I suggested that we should incorporate that in their engagement session. They loved the idea and were totally on board.”

Sabotta said the couple "shined in the weird and goofy location."  (Jeffrey M. Sabotta, Sabotta Imagery Photography)

The quirky shoot took about 45 minutes and Sabotta said the couple love the pictures. “It was a fun afternoon. These two shined in the weird and goofy location and I am so excited for them,” he told Us Weekly.

The shoot took about 45 minutes and Sabotta said the couple loves the pictures.  (Jeffrey M. Sabotta, Sabotta Imagery Photography)

The wedding is set for June 2019 and Sabotta said he can only assume Sonic items will be present.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.