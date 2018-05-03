Häagen-Dazs announces free cone day, support for bees

Everyone start screaming – Häagen-Dazs has announced free cone day for ice cream fans across the nation, and it’s for a good cause.

For four hours on May 8, participating scoop shops will hook up ice cream lovers with a free scoop in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup. And you can indulge guilt-free, because the name brand is dedicating free scoop day to helping bees as it marks the 10th anniversary of Häagen-Dazs’ honey bee support.

Each participating location will have information about the bees’ needs and ask customers to help support the cause while they enjoy their cone.

"Free Cone Day is an opportunity to say thank you to our loyal fans, and we want to continue to recognize the pollinators that make our ice cream possible," said Adam Hanson, The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc. President and General Manager. "Last year, we shared information about why the bees need our help and how everyone can play a role, which received great feedback from our customers. With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the brand's honey bee support, we wanted to build on that information and encourage everyone to band together for this important cause."

Bees are an important part of the major ice cream company, but are disappearing at alarming rates, the brand says. One-third of its ice cream flavors rely on the pollinators – such as strawberry and almond, according to a press release. The company has donated more than $1 million over the past decade to honey bee research, education and to create bee-friendly environments.

Häagen-Dazs will be rolling out free cones on May 8, 2018 between 4 and 8 pm at participating locations. Those that attend can also check out the award-winning immersive VR experience created by the ice cream giant that shows the world through a bee’s perspective.