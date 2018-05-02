Man at McDonald's wielding knife threatens employee, steals Monopoly vouchers

A hooded man wielding a knife stormed into a McDonald’s in London and stole a box of Monopoly vouchers.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect, who is wearing gloves and a mask over his face, rushing through the fast-food restaurant with what appears to be a kitchen knife.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN ROLLER COASTER STALLS, LEAVING RIDERS DANGLING 100 FEET IN THE AIR FOR HOURS

He then lifts up the counter that separates the employees from the dining area, grabs the Monopoly box, and threatens a worker with the weapon before fleeing the store.

The incident occurred March 2, but police just released the footage in hopes of finding the man in question.

“At 2 p.m. the suspect walked into McDonalds. Waving a knife at staff, he removed the movable counter separating the customers from the kitchen, grabbed a box of promotional Monopoly cards and vouchers and left the restaurant with the box,” police said, per the Evening Standard.

“The suspect is described as a black man, dressed in a dark and grey two tone hooded top, white gloves, black trousers and black shoes.”

Detective Constable Emma Brookes told SWNS police are seeking any information on the robbery and hope someone might recognize the suspect from his clothes or have overheard anyone talking about it.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Monopoly vouchers were part of a promotional game in which McDonald's customers collect pieces that can be redeemed for prizes, including a Mini Cooper car or cash rewards of over $130,000.

It’s unclear how many vouchers the thief made off with or if he won any prizes, but the McDonald’s Monopoly game in the U.K. has ended.