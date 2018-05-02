Universal Studios Japan roller coaster stalls, leaving riders dangling 100 feet in the air for hours

A roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan stalled on Tuesday, leaving 64 passengers dangling face down for up to two hours.

Two carriages on the Jurassic Park-themed ride, The Flying Dinosaur, came to an abrupt halt when the safety mechanism was activated after detecting something was wrong, the Japan Times reported.

One carriage stopped just before the end of the 1,202-yard ride, while the other stopped on an upward track nearly 100 feet in the air.

Park staff evacuated the riders on a walkway alongside the coaster and everyone returned to the ground safely, according to the Times.

The attraction, which features the world’s longest track and farthest initial drop, has riders in a flying position as an “out-of-control Pteranodon seizes you from behind and pulls you high into the sky, with nothing but air space between you and the ground,” according to the Universal Studios website.

The ride resumed after the two-hour delay and the park apologized for the incident. Many people lined up to ride the coaster after it began operating again, but others were too nervous to get on.

“It’s scary to think (about) if we had been on board. I don’t want to ride it anymore,” one woman visiting the park told the Times.

“It’s already a terrifying ride, so I want them to operate it safely,” another woman, who rode the ride shortly before it stalled, told the Times.

The Osaka theme park is especially packed this time of year due to Japan’s “Golden Week,” a string of holidays which many get off work to celebrate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.