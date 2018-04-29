Pizza Hut is opening a museum in the chain's first location

Pizza Hut is opening a museum in the chain’s original location in Kansas. The original Hut was opened in 1958 near Wichita State University’s campus on the corner of Kellogg and Bluff by brothers Frank and Dan Carney. Although they expected to feed college kids only, the company grew into what’s now the largest pizza company in the world (although Domino’s also claims to hold the title).

After Pizza Hut’s original location closed down, it was relocated in 1986 to serve as a WSU landmark. In 2017, the building was moved across campus again, where it was turned into an interactive museum that will open on April 30. Visitors can expect to see a vintage cash register, cookware, and original recipes.

“This story of the pizza place started by two brothers perfectly exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit of Shockers and Kansans,” WSU said in a release. “We hope it will inspire future generations of dreamers and entrepreneurs.”

The Pizza Hut Museum is located behind the Marcus Welcome Center just off 21st Street, and admission is free for all guests. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

New York City is also getting a pop-up Museum of Pizza. The “world’s first and only immersive art experience celebrating pizza” is coming to the Big Apple October 13 through October 28. According to the event’s website, this exhibit pays homage to pizza basically just because it’s awesome.

“To satisfy our dreams (and perhaps yours too?), we knew Pizza needed more than another slice shop or glowing restaurant — it needed a museum. An epicmuseum,” the site reads. “So we created that museum — for you, for us, and everyone else out there whose heart burns with a passion for the perfect pie. A place to capture timeless memories and take in larger-than-life, immersive installations. A space to bask in multi-sensory, psychedelic pizza joy.”

The Museum of Pizza will be produced by Nameless Network, a youth media network based in Brooklyn. The pizza-obsessed can buy tickets on Eventbritenow for $35. A portion of the proceeds will help feed needy families, and ticketholders get one free slice outside the venue!

