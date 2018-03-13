White Castle Las Vegas holds 'Royal' wedding for fast-food loving couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be getting married in a real castle, but one lucky couple here in the States just got the royal wedding of their dreams at White Castle.

Adam Mandel and Whitney Wicker of Fort Worth, Texas won the mini-burger chain’s royal wedding and honeymoon sweepstakes, which awarded them the opportunity to have the first wedding held at White Castle’s Las Vegas location.

The prize package included a themed rehearsal dinner, ceremony and reception with cake, flowers, décor, music and White Castle cuisine. The big day took place Sunday on the strip with over 25 of their closest friends and family.

In addition to the ceremony and reception, the couple will also get to embark on a five-night honeymoon in Brussels, including a one-night stay at a Belgian castle, with roundtrip airfare paid for as part of their prize.

Mandel and Wicker won the Royal Wedding Contest by sharing the story of how White Castle played a part in their relationship. Mandel grew up eating at the fast-food restaurant, while Wicker had never tried it. After they began dating, Mandel shared his love of the food with his now wife. They even had White Castle right after he proposed to her, the Star Telegram reported.

While Mandel and Wicker were the first to get married at White Castle in Las Vegas, apparently it isn’t uncommon to hold your nuptials at the chain. In fact, over 75 couples have been married in White Castle restaurants across the U.S. over the last 10 years.