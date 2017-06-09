White Castle wants to give you a 'Royal' wedding and honeymoon

Even if you’re not related to the queen, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a royal wedding in a castle.

The mini-burger chain White Castle wants to give one lucky couple a complete wedding package, including a “royal wedding” at its Las Vegas location. The couple will also receive a honeymoon in Belgium.

The package includes a rehearsal dinner, ceremony and reception with cake, flowers, décor, music and a professional photographer to document the unforgettable event. The couple will then get to enjoy a luxurious five-night honeymoon at a historic castle in Brussels, plus a food and travel allowance.

BRIDE-TO-BE MAKES DRESS FROM TACO BELL WRAPPERS, BECOMES INSTANT INTERNET SENSATION

Winners of this royal wedding won’t be the first to get married inside a White Castle.

Over 75 couples have been married in White Castle restaurants across the U.S. over the last 10 years, however none have taken place at the Las Vegas location, according to a statement from the chain.

For any burger lovers looking to make their fast-food wedding dreams a reality, you have until July 31 to enter the contest. Visit www.whitecastlewedding.com and share your very own “royal” love story for a chance to win.

White Castle isn’t the only restaurant chain to get into the wedding business. Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced it would allow customers to get married at the onsite chapel at its Las Vegas Cantina location.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Taco Bell wedding package, available for $600, covers the cost of the ceremony and officiant, a Taco Bell garter, a bow-tie, a bouquet made from Taco Bell sauce packets, t-shirts reading “Just Married” and custom Taco Bell Champagne flutes.