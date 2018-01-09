Princess Charlotte pub opens in honor of the royal tot

Princess Charlotte has begun nursery school, and a pub outside London is raising a glass to the sweet royal tot.

And with less than a month in operation, business at The Princess Charlotte in Colchester, Essex, is booming.

“The response from local guests has been fabulous and the pub team have worked hard ensuring that everyone is well looked after,” Heydon Mizon, managing director of McMullen brewery, which operates the eatery, told People.

“We have been serving around 2,500 meals each week and they have needed our biggest dray lorries [delivery trucks] to deliver the beer,” he added.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter is just two-years-old, one day she’ll certainly approve of the friendly fare and setting that’s truly fit for a princess.

“The pub is a real pub, with roaring fires, locally crafted cask ales, world beers and great wines specializing in freshly roasted rotisserie chicken and pub classics,” Mizon said of the pub, which is two hours outside London.

Offering classic English dishes like fish and chips, Toad in the hole and Yorkshire pudding beginning around £10.45 on the menu, guests won’t need to spend like a king to enjoy the tavern, either.

The big-sister-to-be is in good company with her eponymous pub, as the McMullen brewery runs taverns named after her brother Prince George and mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, too.

According to British Heritage, the tradition of naming pubs in honor of monarchy has been a show of symbolism for the crown since the 14th century when Richard II ruled.

Whether you raise a drink or a juice box, here’s to the little royal, indeed.