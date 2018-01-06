The one breakfast Pippa Middleton will never eat

As the world eagerly awaits the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, hopefully one beloved American breakfast item won’t be served at any post-nuptials brunch if Pippa Middleton is in attendance.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister and supporter of Magic Breakfast, an organization that provides healthy school breakfasts for disadvantaged children, told iNews U.K. in a Dec. 4 interview that one dish is always off the table for her when it comes to the most important meal of the day.

“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” Middleton said. “I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it.”

“My usual breakfast is either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado,” she added.

Growing up in Berkshire, England, Middleton revealed that for breakfast she ate “almost everything” as a child, with “lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers.” According to the Daily Telegraph, breakfast “soldiers” are thin strips of toast.

Even at a young age, it’s no surprise that the socialite was eating smart: the health-centric author reportedly enrolled in a bridal boot camp ahead of her May 2017 wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews, and looked seriously fit on the big day.

If Markle takes a cue from Middleton as she prepares for her own upcoming wedding, here’s hoping that Queen Elizabeth's new chef will hold off on serving up any syrup-laden hotcakes any time soon.