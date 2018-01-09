Man's KFC chicken bucket hack goes viral

One man has found a way to get around paying for both fried chicken and a soda – and Twitter is loving it.

A photo has gone viral on Twitter, showing a man standing at a soda fountain filling up a huge fried chicken bucket from KFC with a clear soft drink.

KFC BRINGS 'TINY' RESTAURANT TO OREGON FOR ONE DAY

Since the photo was posted last week, it has gained over 51,000 retweets and nearly 90,000 likes. Though the picture originally was posted on Reddit several months ago, the resurfacing of the image in the new year has prompted many to declare the unidentified man the first genius of 2018.

One person on Twitter said, “This is, like, really, smart.”

While another felt the bucket hack was something from a deity, saying, “Pictured: a god.”

One jokingly wrote, “I'd like to see the look on his face when he's informed that there are no cup lids for that bucket.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though most praised the man on his ingenuity, with one Twitter user calling him “the smartest man alive,” many on the social media platform did not realize just how brazen the soda drinking man is.

In an unexpected twist, users on Pikabu, a Russian forum site, pointed out that the man is not at a KFC. The advertisement on the wall in the photo is for a Burger King, which means the man is nonchalantly filling up his KFC chicken bucket next to the cashier at the hamburger chain's soda fountain.

How’s that for a Fill-Up combo?