Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food & Drink

25 Halloween snack ideas to try at your ghoulish get-together

By Jacquelyn Hart | Fox News
Terrifying and appetizing at the same time!

Terrifying and appetizing at the same time!  (Zbarovskiy96)

Looking to impress your guests at this year's Halloween party? Or simply entice your kids with eerie eats before they head out for some trick-or-treating?

Well, if there's a trick to these treats, it's this: Don't overthink it. Lots of everyday foods can be transformed into tasty, utterly ghoulish goodies and grub.

WHY SOME HOUSES ARE PUTTING OUT TEAL PUMPKINS THIS HALLOWEEN

Grab everyone’s attention with these 25 ideas for spooky snacks and eerie eats, perfect for Halloween. (But be warned: You might even need to remind your diners that these creepy creations are, in fact, edible.)

Mummy-faced shepherd’s pie

A post shared by Meredith Perez (@me3re) on

'Witch finger' breadsticks

Skullzones

Mummy dogs

A post shared by Daniel Bertron (@dbertron) on

Stuffed 'jack-o’-lanterns'

A post shared by Amara (@amara) on

GWYNETH PALTROW'S 'COSTUME' COST $475

'Severed fingers'

Monster 'eyeballs'

A post shared by Tanya (@tanyas_table) on

'Finger' dogs

Graveyard-themed seven-layer dip

A post shared by @alyssaobviouslee on

STARBUCKS RELEASES HALLOWEEN-THEMED VAMPIRE FRAPPUCCINO IN UK

Creep-crawly smoothie bowls

Cauldron cupcakes

A post shared by Sienna (@siennamkinkhorst) on

Ghostly pops

A post shared by Ash Fritch (@ashly_fritch) on

'Eyeball' cake

'HAUNTED' VENTURA RESTAURANT SHARES SPOOKY VIDEOS

Crisped-rice pumpkins

Mummified jalapeño poppers

Ghoulish strawberries

A post shared by Rebecca (@rebecca_c61114) on

Dracula's 'dentures'

A post shared by Sweet Loren's (@sweetlorens) on

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR PARTIES

Crispy-rice witch hats

A post shared by Wendi Showman (@wendi_peterpan) on

Healthy Halloween oranges

Cheesy witches' brooms

A post shared by Kim VanDerHoek (@dunn.undone) on

Shocking skull dip

A post shared by katiatron (@katiatron) on

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

'Dirt' cupcakes

Pumpkin cheesecake

A post shared by Maggie Du (@maggi_noodlez) on

'Broken glass' candy cupcakes

'Braincakes'