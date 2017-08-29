Walt Disney World Orlando
This Disney World restaurant is now serving wine slushies
Hold onto your Mickey ears: Disney World is now selling a delicious new adults-only beverage — a wine slushie.
Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs has introduced a fruity new Strawberry Shiraz slushie to its menu recently, according to the retail center’s Instagram account. And based on the over 8,000 likes and dozens of favoriable comments the photos has received, it’s safe to say people are as excited about this as we are.
The restaurant also serves up some other tasty treats, like sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, and an assortment of pastries, as well as other alcoholic drink options.
Sounds like the perfect pit-stop after a day at the park.