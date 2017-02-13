6 things you didn’t know about the luxury chocolate brand Godiva

With Valentine's Day just around corner, many are looking for the perfect sweet to give their sweetie.

Chocolate sales in the U.S. are expected to reach $22.4 billion in 2017-- up from an estimated $21.1 billion in 2015.

One of the best known of all chocolate companies is the Belgian firm Godiva, which opened in 1926. What began as an atelier in Brussels owned by the Draps family now owns 600 boutiques in more than 100 countries in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Godiva's team of chef chocolatiers includes a group of award-winning pastry chefs and chocolatiers — who often rely on science to develop recipes, but create chocolate inspired by aromas, spices, the cuisines of other cultures, and by the latest in gastronomy, fashion, and architecture.

Last year, Godiva celebrated its ninetieth anniversary in February.

After almost a century, we wanted to find out more about Godiva, so here are 6 things we found out about it that you probably didn’t know.