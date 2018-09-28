Leah Remini claims Katie Holmes could 'lose' daughter Suri if they speak

Leah Remini claims her old friend Katie Holmes could lose her daughter if they repair their broken friendship.

“I thought comedy would be my life,” Remini, an ex-Scientologist and woman behind the A&E show “Scientology and the Aftermath,” told LaPalme magazine (via Us Weekly). “The people who speak on the show are champions.”

Then she goes into her former friendship with Tom Cruise’s third ex-wife.

“But I keep wondering – why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out?” the 48-year-old actress questioned. “I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents. Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.”

Kidman was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001. Holmes and Cruise were also married from 2006 to 2012. Their daughter, Suri, is now 12 years old.

“While we would prefer to ignore yet another of Leah Remini’s over-the-top rants aimed at getting attention, she unfortunately continues to incite waves of anti-religious hate crimes,” the Church of Scientology said in a statement to the magazine.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.