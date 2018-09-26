Taylor Swift's 'Cats' role teased by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber is letting the cat out of the bag on Taylor Swift’s upcoming movie role.

Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical “Cats” is getting its own movie adaptation, which is slated for a December 2019 release.

And now, the Broadway legend is offering details about which role the 28-year-old singer may take on.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” Lloyd Webber, 70, told Vulture on Monday, referring to the characters Bombalurina and Demeter.

In the stage show, “Macavity the Mystery Cat” is performed by both felines.

However, fans will have to wait to find out more. Webber noted he’s “not sure yet” what part the pop superstar will actually take.

The famous composer credited the movie’s director, Tom Hooper, for Swift’s involvement.

“Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” Lloyd Webber said, adding that he looks forward to meeting Swift and watching her work.

Swift famously owns two felines: Olivia Benson, named after the “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” character, and “Meredith Grey,” the same name as the “Grey’s Anatomy” star.

Lloyd Webber told the outlet the movie is currently in rehearsals and will kick off filming next month.

Musical lovers, however, already know details about at least two other roles: “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson, 37, will reportedly play Grizabella, while Ian McKellen will play Gus the theater cat.

The character “has a song, and I’m learning how to sing and move in a feline way," McKellen, 79, told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Tuesday. “I shall be doing that in December and January. It’s all being filmed in London.”

James Corden, 40, is also set to appear in the project.