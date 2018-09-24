Kelly Clarkson praises Carrie Underwood for opening up about miscarriages: ‘It’s so important'

Kelly Clarkson is praising fellow “American Idol” champion Carrie Underwood for breaking her silence about her difficult path to pregnancy.

Underwood, 35, recently revealed she suffered three separate miscarriages before getting pregnant with her second child.

The country superstar admitted to getting "mad" about the ordeal during an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that aired Sept. 16.

Clarkson thanked Underwood for sharing her struggles — and congratulated her on her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

“I’m so happy for her,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, “cause I didn’t know a lot of the situations that were going on behind the scenes, and I have a lot of friends that have gone through that several times as well.”

“And that’s just - it’s a really cool thing [she did],” Clarkson, 36, added. “I was emailing her, because I was like, ‘It’s so important that you talk about it.’”

Clarkson acknowledged talking about a miscarriage isn't easy, but it's important to break the stigma around the topic.

The singer, however, said discussing the topic “makes women that feel inferior, or feel like something’s wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and that that people go through it.”

Clarkson called the experience “a really hardcore thing as a woman.”

In the CBS interview, Underwood admitted she was heartbroken when multiple pregnancies “didn’t work out.”

“I kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” she said. “We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn’t work out.”

The star revealed she got pregnant again in the spring, but that time also didn’t work out.

"Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'”

At one point in the interview, Underwood shared she got pregnant a fourth time and prayed when she felt she was losing another baby.

Fortunately, when she went to the doctor the following day, she was given a clean bill of health both for herself and the baby.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher tied the knot in July 2010. Their 3-year-old son Isaiah was born in February 2015.

Underwood revealed the latest addition to the family in an Instagram video posted on Aug. 8.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.