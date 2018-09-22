Meghan Markle's wedding veil reportedly included hidden nod to her first date with Prince Harry

The veil that Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry reportedly included a sweet detail recalling the first date she ever had with her new husband.

In a clip obtained by People from a soon-to-be-released documentary on Queen Elizabeth II called “Queen of the World,” the Duchess of Sussex explained her “something blue.”

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of, did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside. It was my something blue,” Meghan said. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

The video captures the first moment the new royal had to view her dress since her nuptials earlier this year, People reported.

After Markle entered the room, she remarked on how “amazing” her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown was, later adding, “The work that they did here is just so beautiful.”

Another aspect of the veil, which was previously announced by Kensington Palace, was an ode to the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

“Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony,” Kensington Palace said in a May 19 tweet. “Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.”

A clip of Markle was also included in a trailer for the documentary.

