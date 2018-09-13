Julie Chen returns to TV, hosting 'Big Brother' after husband Les Moonves' resignation from CBS

Julie Chen has returned to TV to host "Big Brother," just days after her husband, Les Moonves, resigned from CBS.



In a clip posted by TMZ, Chen, 48, was all smiles as she opened the show on Thursday.

In her introduction, she did not mention her husband or her absence from "The Talk" earlier this week. Instead, Chen focused on giving a recap and teasing what was to come on the reality series.

However, as Variety noted, Chen did end the show apparently signaling support for her husband. "From outside the 'Big Brother' house... I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night," she said.

Chen's return to "Big Brother" comes on the heels of her missing the season 9 premiere of "The Talk" Monday. At the time, she issued a statement to Variety explaining her absence.

"I am taking a few days off from 'The Talk' to be with my family," she said. "I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother."

Her absence came one day after Moonves resigned as the chairman and CEO of CBS after at least 12 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct in a pair of New Yorker articles authored by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow, published on Sunday.

In a statement released Sunday evening, CBS said Moonves would depart his position "effective immediately." COO Joseph Ianniello was announced as president and acting CEO "while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor."

The network also announced that it and Moonves would donate $20 million to organizations "that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace." The $20 million would come out of any compensation Moonves is due to receive following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the allegations against him.

Moonves’ future at CBS came into question in July, after the first Farrow exposé in the New Yorker detailed allegations from six women.

Then on Sunday, the New Yorker published claims against Moonves by six more women. Some alleged he forced them to perform oral sex on him, forcibly kissed them, exposed himself to unwilling participants and put the careers of those that rebuffed his advances in jeopardy.

CBS CHIEF LES MOONVES STEPS DOWN AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

In a statement to the magazine, Moonves said, "The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women."

He continued: "In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain, Fox Business Network's Charlie Gasparino and The Associated Press contributed to this report.