Christina Grimmie's mother dies after battle with cancer

The Grimmie family is mourning another loss.

More than two years after singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed at her Orlando, Florida, concert, her mother, Tina Grimmie, who fans affectionately called “Mama Grimmie” has also passed away.

The family released a statement about the devastating loss on Sunday, revealing she had lost her battle with cancer.

“Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with her family by her side,” the statement reads. “While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior.”

Calling Tina a “powerful and shining example of motherhood,” the family remarked on her “laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit” and her support of others.

They asked that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which supports the families of gun violence victims.