Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' film premiere struck by lightning

By Stuart Oldham | Variety
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga walk the red carpet for "A Star Is Born" during the 75th Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga’s world premiere of “A Star Is Born” has taken the Venice Film Festival by storm, literally.

About halfway through the screening of Bradley Cooper’s music drama, the theater was apparently struck by lightning, which blew out the projector bulb, according to sources close to the producers.

The delay lasted about 20 minutes.

Lady Gaga could be seen chuckling and blowing kisses to the audience as festival technicians scrambled to fix the issue.

story developing…