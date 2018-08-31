Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Jennifer Garner tries her best to sell baby food at supermarket

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
Jennifer Garner was captured trying to get customers at a supermarket to sample her baby food.

Jennifer Garner was captured trying to get customers at a supermarket to sample her baby food.  (AP)

Jennifer Garner put her acting chops aside for the day and tried her hand in sales.

The “Love, Simon” star was giving out samples of baby food from her Once Upon a Farm line to customers at a Kroger supermarket in Cincinnati on Thursday, but wasn’t having much luck.

Garner, 46, shared videos to her Instagram story of her attempting to entice customers with the organic baby food but some people wanted to get in and out.

BEN AFFLECK’S REIGN AS BATMAN MAY COME TO AN END DUE TO POST-REHAB INSURANCE COSTS

“Okay, I’m just hanging out at Kroger. Waiting,” Garner said in the video.

The “Alias” alum flagged down a male customer and asks him if he would like to try the baby food but he said he was “really busy.”

“I’m sorry, I’m really busy,” the man told the star.

The actress tried again with a few more customers but was rejected.

“No? Alrighty,” she said.

Garner was then captured making sad faces when she was rejected.

However, her luck appeared to change.

JENNIFER GARNER ‘WON’T GIVE UP’ ON BEN AFFLECK DESPITE TROUBLED STAR’S CHEATING, SUBSTANCE ABUSE

“That’s good! I would eat that!” one customer told Garner.

“Did you see the delight?” Garner said to the camera.

Jennifer Garner helps out her estranged husband while Rep. Duncan Hunter seems to blame his wife for corruption; 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' panel weighs in. Video

Jennifer Garner takes Ben Affleck to rehab

The baby food sampling comes a week after Garner’s estranged husband Ben Affleck checked into rehab.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.