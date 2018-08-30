Elton John sings at Romeo Beckham's 16th birthday celebration

Victoria and David Beckham’s teenage son, Romeo, got a sweet treat for his 16th birthday: a serenade from his godfather, Sir Elton John.

“Early birthday celebrations! X From the best godparents @eltonjohn @davidfurnish x kisses x,” Victoria, 44, captioned a Wednesday Instagram clip.

The video showed Romeo sitting at a restaurant as a cake was brought to his table, with musicians in tow playing “Happy Birthday."

Both John, 71, and David Beckham, 43, sang along to the tune. John's husband David Furnish, 55, was also at the table, as were Romeo’s siblings — Harper, 7, and Brooklyn, 19.

The big celebration for the teen, born on Sept. 1, 2002, happened in France, the Evening Standard reports.

Victoria also shared a clip of another tableside performance from the musicians in an Instagram Story.

“Happy early birthday @romeobeckham x,” she wrote on the video.

Romeo’s other sibling, 13-year-old Cruz, also shared a musical clip on his Instagram account.

“Great night with @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham@victoriabeckham @davidbeckham@eltonjohn @davidfurnish happy early birthday Romeo, love you ❤️❤️ 🎂,” he wrote.