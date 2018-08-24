David Cross offends with jokes about Mormons, beating up Donald Trump

Did David Cross cross a line?

The liberal comedian is facing backlash after making jokes about the traditional undergarments worn by Mormons and for saying he wants to beat Donald Trump to a bloody pulp and defacate on him.

Cross joked about several topics including genocide, AIDs and terror attacks in his controversial show at the University of Utah on Wednesday night.

After the 54-year-old tweeted a promotional image for his show last week wearing undergarments sacred to the Mormon faith, calls for his show to be cancelled went unheard. Cross addressed the backlash in his show saying I "don’t give a s---" before launching into his set.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Cross said the controversy “was just a reminder of how thrilled and satisfied and happy it makes me to know that I will never be affected by a photoshopped picture of a dude in long johns that you can get at a Target. You can go to a Target and get something that looks very similar."

He also said that he had never seen the words "underwear" and "sacred" in the same sentence, "but when they’re put together, they’re hilarious."

Cross' offending remarks didn't stop there. According to the outlet, he went on to make fun of abortion, the Holocaust, and also said he wanted to beat up Trump and then urinate and defecate on the president.

A rep for Cross did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Many fans found Cross' joke "disrespectful" and "not funny," expressing their outrage on Twitter.

"[You're a] Disrespectful person and you’re not funny," one user tweeted at the comedian."

"Making fun of things people find sacred is never ok in my book," another person wrote.

Another chimed in, "Here's the thing about David Cross - he's not funny. He can joke about whatever he likes, but they're usually not jokes and they're always not humorous."

Another said before his show, "I'm a Mormon who enjoys some good humor about my faith. But this isn't good humor. Not that you care, but you lost another fan tonight."

College president Ruth Watkins released a statement prior to Cross' performance saying she resisted calls to cancel Wednesday's performance and that his tweet was protected by the First Amendment.

The university is a public college and has many Mormon students. The performance isn't sponsored by the university, but Watkins says she won't censor those who rent its facilities.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wear white, two-piece cotton undergarments daily considered similar to holy vestments in other faiths, like a Catholic nun's habit or a Muslim skullcap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.