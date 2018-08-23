Priyanka Chopra's mom praises 'mature' Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra‘s mom can’t stop gushing about future son-in-law Nick Jonas.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” Madhu Chopra told DNA India in a recent interview. “He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

Priyanka, 36, and Jonas, 25, first turned heads in May, but it wasn’t until June when the former boy-bander met the “Quantico” actress’ mom.

“I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good,” said the Chopra matriarch.

Though engagement rumors have been swirling since July, Priyanka and Jonas only confirmed the news in August, celebrating the momentous occasion with a traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai.

“My daughter knew I wanted a roka before the marriage, so she never said ‘no.’ I haven’t forced any of my thoughts on her, but I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish,” Madhu shared.

Priyanka’s mother also revealed the couple has yet to set a date.

“They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon,” she said. “Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”

Though excited about her future with Jonas, Priyanka took a moment Thursday to honor the past, posting a tribute video of her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, on Instagram, commemorating his birthday.

“Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever,” she wrote.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.