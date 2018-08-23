Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck's Playboy galpal Shauna Sexton flaunts bikini bod on beach while actor reportedly enters rehab

Ben Affleck's rumored girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, enjoyed some fun in the son while the actor reportedly entered rehab for the third time.

While Ben Affleck is away, his rumored girlfriend Shauna Sexton will play.

While the troubled actor returned to rehab for the third time on Wednesday, Affleck's recent fling was seen hitting the beaches of Malibu.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, is stiking in a red coverall as she hits the beach in Malibu while beau Ben Affleck, 46, meets with ex Jennifer Garner at his home in the Pacific Palisades. - ROL/X17online.com

The 22-year-old flaunted her bikini bod in an olive green swimsuit and appeared to enjoy a dip in the ocean and walked barefoot in the sand.

During the time that Sexton was snapped enjoying her relaxing day in the sun, the model's rumored boyfriend was being driven to rehab by his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, is stiking in a red coverall as she hits the beach in Malibu while beau Ben Affleck, 46, meets with ex Jennifer Garner at his home in the Pacific Palisades. - ROL/X17online.com

TMZ first reported that the star checked into a treatment facility after Garner went to his Pacific Palisades home to hold an intervention. Garner reportedly left visibly shaken before returning shortly after with an unidentified woman. After that, all three got in a car and headed for a treatment facility.

Terrible pictures Rehab emergency...Wested Ben Affleck taken to rehab august 22, 2018 X17online.com

The Blast obtained photos of Affleck receiving a delivery of alcohol at his home in the days leading up to his encounter with Garner. People reported that Affleck has been in ongoing treatment and has attended meetings for alcohol abuse. The magazine also noted that he knew he needed treatment and reportedly didn't resist Garner's pleas for him to enter rehab.

An insider told Page Six that Affleck was "having a tough time" since ending his year-long relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 21: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus enjoy coffee while holding hands on January 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Affleck is now reportedly in a live-in treatment facility where he will stay for an extended period of time.

Prior to traveling to rehab, Affleck was snapped on two occasions with Sexton. The two were recently spotted at Malibu's celeb hot-spot Nobu and were also photographed on a much more low-key outing at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, grabbing hamburgers and fries in Affleck's Range Rover.

Love in the box! Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton in love on sunday at Jack in The Box august 19, 2018 /X17online.com

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report. 

