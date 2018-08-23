Ben Affleck's Playboy galpal Shauna Sexton flaunts bikini bod on beach while actor reportedly enters rehab

While Ben Affleck is away, his rumored girlfriend Shauna Sexton will play.

While the troubled actor returned to rehab for the third time on Wednesday, Affleck's recent fling was seen hitting the beaches of Malibu.

The 22-year-old flaunted her bikini bod in an olive green swimsuit and appeared to enjoy a dip in the ocean and walked barefoot in the sand.

During the time that Sexton was snapped enjoying her relaxing day in the sun, the model's rumored boyfriend was being driven to rehab by his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

TMZ first reported that the star checked into a treatment facility after Garner went to his Pacific Palisades home to hold an intervention. Garner reportedly left visibly shaken before returning shortly after with an unidentified woman. After that, all three got in a car and headed for a treatment facility.

The Blast obtained photos of Affleck receiving a delivery of alcohol at his home in the days leading up to his encounter with Garner. People reported that Affleck has been in ongoing treatment and has attended meetings for alcohol abuse. The magazine also noted that he knew he needed treatment and reportedly didn't resist Garner's pleas for him to enter rehab.

An insider told Page Six that Affleck was "having a tough time" since ending his year-long relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck is now reportedly in a live-in treatment facility where he will stay for an extended period of time.

Prior to traveling to rehab, Affleck was snapped on two occasions with Sexton. The two were recently spotted at Malibu's celeb hot-spot Nobu and were also photographed on a much more low-key outing at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, grabbing hamburgers and fries in Affleck's Range Rover.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.