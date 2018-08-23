Ben Affleck headed to rehab

As Ben Affleck enters rehab, friends of the actor tell Page Six that he’s been “struggling” since breaking up with longtime girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

TMZ reported Wednesday night that the starchecked into a facility after an intervention by ex-wife Jennifer Garner who “went to Ben’s Pacific Palisades home Wednesday afternoon to sit down with her estranged husband, begging him to get help.” But the site says that Affleck didn’t need much convincing, and he and Garner — who split with Affleck in 2015 after 10 years of marriage — left his place together and headed for a treatment center.

Meanwhile, friends of the actor told us he’s been in a bad place since he broke up with “Saturday Night Live” producer Shookus and began flitting around Los Angeles with Playboy playmate Shauna Sexton.

An insider tells us, “He’s having a tough time. It’s unclear what his relationship is with Lindsay and he still has his relationship with Jen. It’s not easy and he’s struggled with staying on a straight path before.”

The Blast has posted photos of Affleck seeming to receive a booze delivery at his home, though it isn’t clear whether the alcohol was for himself.

