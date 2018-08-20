Expand / Collapse search
Carrie Underwood's 'Cry Pretty' track list revealed

By Billy Dukes | Taste of Country
Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Carrie Underwood revealed the names of the 13 songs on her upcoming "Cry Pretty" album on Monday morning, sharing 11 new titles in addition to the two tracks fans are already familiar with.

"Cry Pretty" will be released on Sept. 14, featuring her single “Cry Pretty” and “The Champion,” a duet with rapper Ludacris.

Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty Track List:

1. “Cry Pretty”
2. “Ghosts On the Stereo”
3. “Low”
4. “Backsliding”
5. “That Song That We Used to Make Love To”
6. “The Bullet”
7. “Southbound”
8. “Drinking Alone”
9. “Spinning Bottles”
10. “Love Wins”
11. “End Up With You”
12. “Kingdom”
13. “The Champion” (Feat. Ludacris)